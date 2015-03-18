Pregnant Kate Middleton wears $63 ASOS maternity dress to charity event

It is March madness for Kate Middleton. In what seems like a nonstop month for the Duchess, she made yet another appearance in her final trimester on Wednesday on behalf of Home-Start charity.

The 33-year-old was all smiles upon arrival to the Brookhill Children’s Centre in south east London in a chic polka-dot maternity dress by ASOS. The $63 dress sold out in minutes, although the retailer assured eager customers it hopes to re-stock the item next week.

Photo: Getty Images

First, Kate met with families who are supported by the charity and use it for practical and emotional support. She also spoke with volunteers about the importance of their Big Hopes Big Future campaign which is geared toward ensuring children with mental health or disability issues are adequately prepared for school life.

Prince William’s wife also engaged and took part in a training session. "I told her she is beautiful and that she's got a tiny little bump," volunteer Christie Osborne, 49, told reporters of Kate's visit. "I asked when her baby is due and she said mid-to-end of April."

Photo: Getty Images

The visit was to celebrate the hard work of 15,000 volunteer workers whose mission is to help close to 30,000 families each year. The charity focuses on supporting people who struggle with mental health problems and disability, whether it be adults or children.

Photo: Getty Images

During her hour and a half visit, the pregnant royal was given gifts by some of the children. Kate looked on adoringly at the over-sized cards with the kids’ handprints and flowers. Marvellous Nyanhi and her son Tinashe gave Kate a basket for 19-month-old Prince George, which included an Elmer the Patchwork Elephant book, a potty training book, a color-sorting clock and a manual on how to teach children to tie their shoelaces.

Kate loved it all. "Oh that's perfect," she told them, pointing at the potty training book. "We will certainly be needing that!"

The Duchess is presented with a colourful hand-made card by children at the Brookhill Children's Centre. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 18, 2015 at 4:52am PDT

The Duchess receives a small gift and flowers before she leaving saying 'it's been absolutely wonderful' pic.twitter.com/lZYk4WmIeL — Home-Start UK (@homestartuk) March 18, 2015

Marvellous, 35, explained of their encounter: "The Duchess had a chat with my little one and she asked about the color of the flowers. She asked me why I'm here so I told her I was a supported family at first because I was in a really bad place at the time, but now I have trained to be a Home Start volunteer."

As she prepared to leave, Kate told the families and volunteers that her visit had been “absolutely wonderful.”

Photo: Getty Images