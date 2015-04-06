The week's best royal style: Queen Maxima, Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Mary

Spring is in bloom when it comes to royal fashion! To celebrate warm weather to come, European royalty brought out their best floral frocks and light-colored outfits. From Charlotte Casiraghi's stunning pale pink gown at Monaco's Rose Ball to Queen Maxima of the Netherland's garden-inspired gown, this week saw the nobility wearing a number of chic and colorful ensembles.

What do you wear to an event called the Rose Ball? Pink of course! Charlotte Casiraghi stunned in a pale pink short-sleeved sequined dress, which had black sequin detailing on the pockets and down the front. She paired the outfit with a pair of black stilettos and wore her hair in a chic, slicked-back updo and opted for show-stopping smokey eye make-up.

Charlotte Casiraghi joined mother Princess Caroline and Karl Lagerfeld at the Rose Ball Photo: Getty Images

And her mother, Princess Caroline of Monaco, was equally as stunning. She donned an old Hollywood-inspired floor-length gown with jeweled straps, a jeweled belt and a dazzling statement necklace. To complete the look, she wore her hair in 1920s-style waves for ultimate glamour as she enjoyed the party which included guests like Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld and Lily Allen, who performed.

Queen Maxima donned a spring-inspired dress Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Queen Maxima fully embraced spring fever during her visit to Burma. The stylish royal was seen in a series of colorful outfits, from printed cropped pants to floral dresses and multi-colored skirts.

Keeping with the colorful theme, Princess Mary of Denmark wore a pale blue dress with three-quarter length sleeves as she joined husband Crown Prince Frederik in Tokyo Japan for their official visit of the country.

Click on the picture below for more of the best royal style of the week:

Photo: Getty Images