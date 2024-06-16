Royals who missed Trooping the Colour: Prince Andrew, Zara Tindall, James, Earl of Wessex & more

Trooping the Colour is one of the key events on the royal calendar and is attended by various members of the royal family, from King Charles to the Princess of Wales to even the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

However, several royals were absent from the key event, and in 2022, the late Queen decided that a balcony appearance should only be reserved for working members of the royal family, with others observing from the Major General's Office.

Discover which royals weren't present at the King's major celebration…

1/ 7 © Samir Hussein Prince Andrew The Duke of York has been absent from Trooping the Colour since 2019 following his interview with Newsnight over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. There have also been reports that the King is demanding his younger brother vacate from Royal Lodge for falling behind in payments and poor maintenance.



3/ 7 © Mark Cuthbert Princess Eugenie & Princess Beatrice Although the princesses have been stepping up their public appearances in order to support King Charles following his cancer diagnosis, both royals were absent alongside their respective husbands and children. Like their father, Eugenie and Beatrice last appeared at the event in 2019.

4/ 7 © Zak Hussein - Corbis Zara Tindall While husband Mike has never appeared at a Trooping the Colour event, Zara has attended events in the past. However, her attendance has always been sporadic and her last appearance was back in 2016.



5/ 7 © Max Mumby/Indigo Peter Phillips Zara wasn't the only of Princess Anne's children missing out, as Peter Phillips was also absent from the balcony. As Peter isn't considered a working royal, he likely missed the event for this reason.



6/ 7 © Mark Cuthbert Princess Alexandra Although she is considered a working royal, Princess Alexandra (right) has missed the last few Trooping the Colour events.



7/ 7 © Max Mumby/Indigo Prince and Princess Michael of Kent Although their children, Lord Frederik Windsor and Lady Gabriella Windsor, were in attendance at Trooping the Colour this year, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were absent once again. The royals stepped back from official duties in June 2022.

