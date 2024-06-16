Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royals who missed Trooping the Colour: Prince Andrew, Zara Tindall, James, Earl of Wessex & more
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Royals who missed Trooping the Colour: Prince Andrew, Zara Tindall, James, Earl of Wessex & more

Although King Charles and the Princess of Wales were present, not every member of the royal family attended

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Trooping the Colour is one of the key events on the royal calendar and is attended by various members of the royal family, from King Charles to the Princess of Wales to even the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

However, several royals were absent from the key event, and in 2022, the late Queen decided that a balcony appearance should only be reserved for working members of the royal family, with others observing from the Major General's Office.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: All you need to know about Trooping the Colour

Discover which royals weren't present at the King's major celebration…

1/7

The Queen and Prince Andrew on Buckingham Palace balcony© Samir Hussein

Prince Andrew

The Duke of York has been absent from Trooping the Colour since 2019 following his interview with Newsnight over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. There have also been reports that the King is demanding his younger brother vacate from Royal Lodge for falling behind in payments and poor maintenance.

2/7

Duchess Sophie and James, Earl of Wessex on Buckingham Palace balcony© Max Mumby/Indigo

James, Earl of Wessex

Although the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were joined by their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, the pair's son James, Earl of Wessex was absent. The teenage is currently in the middle of his GCSEs and will likely have skipped the event in order to focus on his studies.

3/7

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie waving from a carriage during Trooping the Colour© Mark Cuthbert

Princess Eugenie & Princess Beatrice

Although the princesses have been stepping up their public appearances in order to support King Charles following his cancer diagnosis, both royals were absent alongside their respective husbands and children.

Like their father, Eugenie and Beatrice last appeared at the event in 2019.

4/7

Zara Tindall with Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, King Charles, Princess Kate, a baby Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on Buckingham Palace balcony© Zak Hussein - Corbis

Zara Tindall

While husband Mike has never appeared at a Trooping the Colour event, Zara has attended events in the past. However, her attendance has always been sporadic and her last appearance was back in 2016.

5/7

Peter Phillips with Autumn Phillips, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips on Buckingham Palace balcony© Max Mumby/Indigo

Peter Phillips

Zara wasn't the only of Princess Anne's children missing out, as Peter Phillips was also absent from the balcony. As Peter isn't considered a working royal, he likely missed the event for this reason.

6/7

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester alongside Princess Alexandra at Trooping the Colour© Mark Cuthbert

Princess Alexandra

Although she is considered a working royal, Princess Alexandra (right) has missed the last few Trooping the Colour events.

7/7

Lady Gabriella Windsor, Lord Frederik Windsor, Sophie Winkleman, Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent on Buckingham Palace balcony© Max Mumby/Indigo

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

Although their children, Lord Frederik Windsor and Lady Gabriella Windsor, were in attendance at Trooping the Colour this year, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were absent once again. The royals stepped back from official duties in June 2022.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more