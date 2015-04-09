Josh Groban performs for Queen Margrethe of Denmark's 75th birthday

The Danish royals certainly had a good cause for celebration on Wednesday. As Queen Margrethe II approaches her 75th birthday on April 16, the royal family started the party early. First the Queen and Prince Consort Henrik arrived to Aarhus City Hall along with Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie, they then rode in a parade through the streets of Aarhus in a carriage pulled by horses.

Photos: © Rex

Later Wednesday evening, the festivities continued with a glamorous concert in the coastal city. Josh Groban made his way to Denmark to grace Queen Margrethe with his mesmerizing voice. After his performance, he took to Twitter and wrote, “Denmark, it was a pleasure to be back in your beautiful country to sing for Queen Margarethe's 75'th birthday! To many more." Rasmus Seeback and Anne Linnet also showed off their talents for the guests as Danish actor Nikolaj Lie Kaas hosted.

For the occasion, Princess Mary wore a stunning midnight blue velvet gown and carried a matching clutch. The 43-year-old also was joined by her husband Frederik and their children, Princess Isabella, 7, and Prince Christian, 9.

Photo: © Rex

Prince Joachim was accompanied by his wife, Tasmanian-born Princess Marie, who looked exquisite in a pale pink sleeveless gown. His children from his previous marriage: Prince Nikolai, 15, and Prince Felix, 12. The boys’ mother Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg was also in attendance.

Photo: © Rex

As for the woman of the hour, Queen Margrethe wore a navy gown that matched her husband’s tuxedo jacket perfectly. All in all, this was one spectacular way to kick off her birthday week.

