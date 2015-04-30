Parking restrictions at Kate Middleton's hospital extended until May 5

More news has emerged suggesting that the royal baby wait could go on for a bit longer, possibly into May. Westminster City Council has made the decision to extend parking restrictions outside the hospital where Kate Middleton is due to give birth.



The original parking restrictions outside the Lindo Wing, Kate's maternity unit at St. Mary's Hospital, were announced via a yellow notice citing "a special event" up until April 30. On Wednesday, a council spokesman said: "The parking restrictions will be extended at the moment for the next five days until May 5. If there is still no news by then it will be extended again. The signs will be amended possibly today, if not tomorrow morning."

Kate is thought to be several days past her due date Photo: Getty Images

While the whole world appears to be on baby watch, the expectant Duchess is keeping calm and carrying on per normal. On Tuesday, she was spotted driving Prince George and his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo to a swimming lesson at Buckingham Palace.

ate was in casual clothes and at the wheel of her Land Rover. The only concession she seems to have made to being in the last stages of pregnancy is not to get in the water herself.







Parking restrictions outside her hospital have been extended for an additional five days Photo: Getty Images

Last week, the 33-year-old also managed to do some shopping at the Zara Home near Kensington Palace to stock up on home furnishings.



While we are sure she and Prince William cannot wait to meet their new bundle of joy, royal watchers gathered near the Lindo Wing are just as excited for the new baby. In a sweet gesture, the royal couple sent breakfast to superfans camped out waiting for her to give birth.





Westminster Council is ready to extend the restrictions again if need be Photo: Getty Images

Kate is thought to be several days past her due date. Some reports put the date at April 23, whereas others suggested it was on Saturday, April 25. The Duchess herself said it was "mid to late April," leading well-wishers to think the baby might be born on April 29, the anniversary of her fabulous wedding. However, the royal couple are celebrating the day privately at home.