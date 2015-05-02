The royal baby is on its way! Kate Middleton is in labor

Here comes the royal baby! Pregnant Kate Middleton has gone into labor and checked into the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London, reports Kensington Palace. Prince William's wife is expected to give birth naturally to their second child.

Kate showed off her baby bump just weeks before giving birth Photo: Getty Images

"The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge," read the Palace's Twitter account.

The royal couple traveled from Kensington Palace to the hospital where Prince George was born and is next to Paddington Station in London. It's also where William and his brother Prince Harry were born.

Fans gathered outside the hospital this week Photo: Getty Images

With an original due date set to be in mid to late April, Kate finally went into labor on Saturday, May 2. The Palace confirmed that the labor is "progressing as normal."

Straightaway, the police guards took up their positions, where they will remain until William and Kate leave the hospital with their new arrival.

The couple announced they were expecting baby number two in September as the Duchess, 33, battled severe morning sickness like she did with her first pregnancy. Regardless of gender, the tyke will be fourth in line to throne after Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George.

The couple happily announced the birth of Prince George in 2013 Photo: Getty Images

It's been said that the Queen will receive the first call once the baby is born, setting into motion a series of traditions that occur at the birth of a royal baby. Soon after the Palace announcement is made that the royal baby has arrived, a notice giving details about the baby will be placed on an easel in the palace's forecourt just like the announcement of Prince George's birth on July 22, 2013.

An official announcement will be made in front of the palace Photo: Getty Images

Excited crowds have already gathered for the big news bringing flowers, balloons and other gifts to take part in the worldwide celebration. While the birth and gender of the baby will be revealed immediately, the world will have to wait for the name. It is likely we won't know it until the family leaves the hospital. Prince George's name was released two days after his birth, while Prince William's, 32, name was announced a few days after birth and his brother Harry's upon departure from hospital.

Charles and Diana revealed their son William to the world Photo: Getty Images

William has already been on paternity leave for over a week, having completing initial training for his job as an East Anglian air ambulance pilot as of April 21. He and his pregnant wife have been residing at their home in Kensington Palace for almost two weeks, following Kate's visit to her parents Carole and Michael at their home in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

We can't wait to find out if it's a little prince or princess!

