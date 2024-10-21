Inside Mike and Zara Tindall's trip to Barcelona - see personal photos

Mike Tindall enjoyed a fun getaway with his wife Zara as he celebrated his 46th birthday last Friday.

The couple were among the spectators at the 37th America's Cup in Barcelona, where they cheered on Ben Ainslie's Ineos Britannia team.

Former rugby star Mike shared some highlights from their trip in the form of a TikTok video, including some personal photographs with Zara. Watch below...

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares personal photos from weekend away with Zara in Barcelona

The snaps included a sweet selfie, the pair huddled together in waterproof outerwear and matching caps as they watched the action from a nearby sailing boat.

The pair grinned for another picture as they sped along the Costa Brava.

© TikTok / @miketindall12 Mike and Zara enjoyed a weekend away in Barcelona

Another showed equestrian Zara, 43, wearing an all-white ensemble and a navy blazer, as she toasted with a glass of fizz in her hands on board the boat with friends.

© TikTok / @miketindall12 The trip coincided with Mike's birthday

The Tindalls were also reunited with former rugby union player and Mike's best man Iain Balshaw and his wife, Kate, as they enjoyed an evening out in the Spanish city.

Zara sported a V-neck black outfit, while Mike donned a blue shirt as the foursome grinned for a picture together.

© TikTok / @miketindall12 The Tindalls attended the America's Cup in Barcelona

Another photo from their weekend shows the father-of-three with a nautical-themed birthday cake, courtesy of Ben Ainslie's wife and sports presenter, Georgie.

Sadly there was heartache for the British team as New Zealand retained the America's Cup by pipping Great Britain to the post.

© TikTok / @miketindall12 Georgie Ainslie presented Mike with a boat-shaped birthday cake

In the caption Mike wrote: "What a birthday weekend!! Thanks to @georgieainslie @benainslie for having us along with the whole team @ineosbritannia ! Gutted not to see the comebacks of comebacks but and incredible experience nonetheless. Barcelona rocked it also!!! @johnabassadone was simply the best host and @iainbalshaw brought the laughs!!"

Mike and Zara first met during England's Rugby World Cup-winning campaign in Australia in 2003. The rugby star proposed to Princess Anne's daughter in 2010 and the pair married the following year at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh.

Speaking about his relationship with the royal family, Mike revealed in his new book with his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast co-stars: "Believe it or not, marrying into the royal family was pretty easy for me. They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really."

Mike even invited his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales to appear on the podcast in 2023, where the trio spoke about their love of sport and the competitiveness between William and Kate.

