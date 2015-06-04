Queen Elizabeth all smiles at WI event following rumored health scare

Hours after the BBC Queen Elizabeth's health with a confusing tweet, she dispelled any worries about her well-being with her cheerful appearance at the Women's Institute centenary annual meeting on Thursday.

Showing no signs of slowing down, the monarch looked summery in a powder blue coat over a floral dress with a matching hat and was in high spirits as she joined WI members as the guest of honor for their 100th anniversary event.

The Queen cut the Women's Institute anniversary cake Photo: Getty Images

There was confusion on Wednesday after a BBC journalist tweeted that the Queen was "being treated" in a local hospital, causing alarm on the social media site. Reporter Ahmen Khawaja wrote, "BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth is being treated at King Edward 7th Hospital in London. Statement due shortly: @BBCWorld."

Buckingham Palace was forced to issue a statement clarifying that the Queen had in fact had a "routine, pre-scheduled appointment" at King Edward VII Hospital. The monarch was soon back at the Palace after what was an annual medical check up. The next morning, she made her way to the Women's Institute event with her daughter Princess Anne and her daughter-in-law Sophie Countess of Wessex.

The Queen was in high spirits as she arrived at the Royal Albert Hall Photo: Getty Images

While at the event, the Queen cut a celebration cake and presented the Lady Denman Cup to the winner of the WI's creative writing competition. She also received the WI's commemorative baton, which has traveled to some of the WI's 6,600 branches across England, Wales, Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man. It has been designed to celebrate the friendship and community between the organization’s 212,000 members.

The Queen wore a powder blue coat over a floral dress Photo: Getty Images

After declaring the meeting open, the Queen congratulated the WI members. "Over the past 100 years, the Women's Institute has continued to grow and evolve with its members to stay relevant and forward-thinking," said the 89-year-old, who has been a member since 1943. "In 2015, the Women's Institute continues to demonstrate it can make a real difference to the lives of women of all ages and backgrounds."