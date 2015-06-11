Queen Rania shares Instagram photos in honour of 22nd wedding anniversary

After 22 years of marriage, Queen Rania and King Abdullah are as in love as ever. On Wednesday 10 June the Jordanian royal celebrated her wedding anniversary by sharing a touching Instagram photo of herself and her husband.



Tech-savvy Rania, who was one of the first royals to set up an account on the photo-sharing social media site, paid tribute to her other half and also shared a snap of the beautiful bouquet he gave her to mark the special occasion.



"22 years on and my heart still skips a beat," Rania captioned a photo of herself looking lovingly at King Abdullah. "So blessed to be at your side. Happy anniversary, Your Majesty #Wedding #Anniversary #Love."

"22 years on and my heart still skips a beat. So blessed to be at your side. Happy anniversary, Your Majesty #Wedding #Anniversary #Love"





Rania's Instagram followers were keen to show their support for her personal post and the picture garnered 32,200 likes and hundreds of congratulatory comments.



"He knows how to brighten my day #Wedding #Anniversary #Love," Rania wrote next to another Instagram snap of herself clutching a stunning bunch of flowers.



The photo, which was presumably taken at the Jordanian royals' home, showed the queen standing in front of a wall of charming family photos.

A delighted Rania shared a photo of the gorgeous bouquet she receieved





Rania and Abdullah first met at a dinner party thrown by the then prince's sister in January 1993. It was clearly love at first sight and a mere two months later, the couple announced their engagement. In June, five months after they first crossed paths, Rania and Abdullah married.



The pair welcomed their first child Crown Prince Hussein on 28 June 1994, followed by their daughter Princess Iman on 27 September 1996.



In 1999 a surprising turn of events saw Rania proclaimed queen of Jordan.

The couple married on 10 June 1993, five months after they first met





While Abdullah II was the late King Hussein's eldest son, his father had the line of succession changed in favour of Abdullah's uncle when he was just three years old. On his deathbed in 1999, however, King Hussein unexpectedly named his son his successor.



The following year, on 26 September 2000, Queen Rania gave birth to the couple's second daughter Princess Salma and on 30 January 2005 the family was complete following the arrival of the couple's fourth child, Prince Hashem.