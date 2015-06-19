Zara Tindall stuns in LBD at launch of her Calleija jewelry collection

She's already a member of the royal family and successful equestrian, but Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter has long been a fan of the jeweler and has collaborated on a range of horse-themed designs which give a nod to her sport of choice and royal blood. Dubbed The Zara Phillips Collection, the designs have been split into two ranges – the Saddle Suite and the Coronet Suite.

Zara Tindall launched her new jewelery collection on Thursday

Wearing a flattering black skater dress paired with some statement cut out heels for the high profile event the mom-of-one's confident appearance at the launch comes just days after she was forced to deny that she is expecting her second child with her former England rugby player husband she was pictured patting her stomach while wearing a fitted yellow dress at Royal Ascot, however a representative for the royal denied the speculation.

Zara denied that she is expecting her second child

The silver medallist previously said that she was delaying having another baby so she could focus on qualifying for the Olympics. "It means I won't be able to have any more children between now and then," Zara told the Financial Times of her decision to take part in the games.

Zara also opened up about how hard she has found it to get back in shape following her daughter Mia's birth in January 2014. "What surprised me about having a baby is losing all your fitness and how tough it is to get it back," she said, adding that she has been trying to regain her fitness levels by swimming and cycling. "I try to work out on an exercise bike first thing in the morning," she said.