Prince George and grandma Carole Middleton's petting zoo playdate

Carole Middleton. While his mom Kate Middleton was busy with sister Princess Charlotte, the little royal heir and his grandma made their way to Bucklebury Farm Park for some one-on-one bonding time of their own.

Dressed in an aqua colored sweater, white shirt, shorts and converse shoes for the day out, George almost matched his grandmother who was wearing a summery fern green jumper and short white skirt.

Prince George with mom Kate at a recent polo match Photo: Getty Images

The duo were spotted making their way to the car out of the local petting zoo, which features animals like llamas, lambs and rabbits. The visit took place without any fuss, much like the pair's January trip to the farmer's market, in keeping with Kate and Prince Wiliam's plan to keep their little Prince's childhood as normal as possible.

Carole Middleton took George to Bucklebury Farm Park Photo: Getty Images

It's been a busy few weeks for George after he was the center of attention at the Trooping the Colour ceremony for Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The toddler, who turns two on July 22, stole the show wearing the exact outfit his father William had on during his first appearance at the birthday parade just over 30 years ago.

Following instructions from his dad George gave a wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace that delighted the crowds below.

George spent time with his grandparents at Trooping the Colour Photo: Getty Images

It's not just Carole who has been taking care of him. His paternal grandfather Prince Charles has enjoyed spending time with George in the garden of Highgrove home, where grandpa and grandson planted two new trees.

A visitor to Highgrove told HELLO! that the Prince of Wales was "obviously very proud of Prince George." The heir to the throne also doted on his grandson at a recent polo match and a sweet photo of the two was spotted by eagle-eyed fans in March in a video released in support of Earth Hour UK 2015.

Prince Charles visited with his grandson at a recent polo match Photo: Getty Images

Charles spoken often of his role as a grandfather, most recently saying how beautiful little Princess Charlotte is. He also revealed that she sleeps better than George did, making life much easier for his daughter-in-law Kate.

When George was born Prince Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall talked about what marvelous news it was, especially given how good her husband is with children.