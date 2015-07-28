Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 1947 wedding day: new video

New footage from Prince Philip's 1947 wedding has been released. The 18-minute clip obtained by the Associated Press and British Movietone, features historic moments from the big day, including when the then newlyweds greeted crowds from the balcony.

The couple married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey (the same venue where Prince William and Kate Middleton wed in 2011) after knowing each other for years and keeping in touch with by exchanging love letters.

The black-and-white video shows the Queen, who was then Princess Elizabeth, wearing her beautiful soft white satin gown. The dress was designed by Britain's Norman Hartnell, who was known for his work with the royal family.

The ceremony was recorded and broadcast by BBC Radio to 200 million people around the world, and the video perfectly captures the excitement and buzz on that late fall day in London. Crowds had gathered outside Westminster Abbey, with some even climbing on top of telephone boxes in the hope of catching a glimpse of the action.

Thousands of well-wishers lined the Mall and Buckingham Palace, and were able to witness the iconic moment when Elizabeth, who was 21 at the time, and her husband Philip made their first appearance on the balcony as newlyweds.

Joining the married couple were King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth, who later became the Queen Mother and the bride's younger sister Princess Margaret, who was a bridesmaid. Elizabeth had eight bridesmaids in total, including her cousins Princess Alexandra of Kent and Lady Mary Cambridge.

The nostalgic footage showed other highlights from the day, including a close up shot of Elizabeth and Philip's signed marriage certificate. Another sweet moment captured the newlyweds walking down the aisle and filing out of Westminster Abbey behind the Archbishop of Canterbury, Geoffrey Fisher, who officiated the ceremony.

