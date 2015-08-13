Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo honeymoon on a Mediterranean yacht

After wedding celebrations and jet-setting between Monaco and Italy, newlyweds Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo are finally getting some down time on their honeymoon, lounging on their private yacht in the Mediterranean.

Italian publications Oggi and Diva e Donna reported that the couple are vacationing on the Pacha III, which is owned by the groom's family. Andrea Casiraghi son and his new wife, who is a member of the Italian aristocratic House of Borromeo, made it a family affair as they were joined by Pierre's relatives.

Pierre and Beatrice enjoyed time out during the opening of the Monaco Yacht Club. Photo: Getty Images

Pierre's mom Princess Caroline was spotted on board, as well as Pierre's older brother Andrea Casiraghi, his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo and their young children Sacha and India. The group relaxed on the French Riviera, the glittering stretch of sea just off Monaco.

It's not yet known whether Pierre, 27, and Beatrice, 29, managed to have a few days of alone time after their wedding, or if they are planning another honeymoon trip in the future before returning to work.

Beatrice, who has a Masters in Journalism from Columbia University in New York, is a writer and reporter, while her new husband Pierre works for his late father Stefano Casiraghi's construction company.

The pair was spotted on the family's yacht on their honeymoon in the Mediterranean. Photo: Getty Images

The newlyweds said "I do" in a civil ceremony in Monte Carlo on Saturday July 25, reportedly in front of 700 guests who were invited to the royal palace for a "garden party" style celebration.

Pierre and Beatrice, who have been together for seven years, then flew to the bride's native Italy and married in a religious ceremony on the family-owned Borromean Islands.

Pierre's bride stunned as she wore two bespoke Armani gowns on her big day. Dress number one was a lace dress that featured a demure high neckline and three-quarter length sleeves. In the evening, Beatrice was dressed like a Greek goddess, in a stunning silk tulle evening gown.