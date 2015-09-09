Queen Elizabeth to give Kate Middleton special honor to mark record reign

While it is certainly a day for Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her record reign, she will also be giving another member of the royal family reason to as well. According to reports, Kate Middleton, who will be with husband Prince William and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Scotland, will receive the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II – the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a female member of the royal family.

Kate is expected to receive the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Scotland Photo: Getty Images

Kate is expected to travel to Balmoral with William, where the Queen and Prince Philip are currently residing, to receive the honor and mark her grandmother-in-law's big day. The Order she is tipped to receive is given to female royals directly from the Queen and serves as a personal memento rather than a state decoration, although it can be worn during state occasions.

Because there is no formal announcement regarding whether the honor has been bestowed, royal watchers will have to wait until Kate's expected attendance at next month's state dinner for China's President Xi Jinping to see whether she will be wearing it.

Sophie Wessex wore the Order to Princess Madeleine of Sweden's wedding in 2013 Photo: Getty Images

Previous recipients include William's late mother Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles' wife the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Edward's wife the Countess of Wessex has also been pictured wearing the Order to the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden in 2013.

The Order depicts a younger Queen Elizabeth II in evening dress, wearing the ribbon and star of the Order of the Garter. The picture is painted on ivory and bordered by diamonds, while a Tudor Crown in diamonds and red enamel sits atop. It is sewn onto a chartreuse yellow bow and is usually pinned on the left shoulder of the recipient's dress.

Kate will join the Duchss of Cornwall and Sophie with the honor Photo: Getty Images

Earlier on Wednesday, it has been business as usual for the longest-reigning monarch. She and Prince Philip have carried out an official engagement to open the Scottish Borders Railway in Edinburgh, Midlothian and Tweedbank.

Though she will joined by a low-key dinner with her grandson and Kate, Prince Charles is 150 miles away at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, recording a documentary about his charity the Prince's Trust, while Camila will be in London at an event to mark the 60th anniversary of ITV.