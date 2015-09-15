Prince Harry shows off beard as he returns to royal duties on his birthday

Handsome Prince Harry is back from his three months working in Africa – and making his return to royal duties, he gave royal fans a closer look at his much talked-about new look. Prince William's younger brother arrived in Goodwood Aerodrome in Sussex. England on Tuesday morning looking more rugged than ever with the beard he grew over the summer.

A beaming Harry made his entrance in military gear, and certainly had a lot to smile about. Not only was Harry celebrating his 31st birthday, but he chose to spend his special day honoring a cause close to his heart.

The Prince was joining scholars from Endeavour Fund – set up by the Royal Foundation to support the recovery of wounded and sick service personnel – for the Battle of Britain flypast.

The Prince then toured the flight line with fellow pilots including Spitfire scholars Nathan and Alan, as a picture posted by Kensington Palace's official Twitter account showed.

Due to the poor weather, take off will be postponed from noon to 2pm. The flight will be lead by Wing Commander Tom Neil DFC, AFC, AE, who is now 95, who will be in the rear seat of a two seat Spitfire.

Princess Charlotte. Charlotte, who is fourth-in-line to the throne, was born on May 2 and baptized two months later when Harry was in Africa.