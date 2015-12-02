Royal favorite maternity brand Séraphine launches baby line in memory of Princess Diana

Princess Diana's memory continues to live on and hopefully will now be worn by her grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte, thanks to the fashion label Kate Middleton and the Prince William's late mother.

Photos: Séraphine/Getty Images

The exquisite collection was created in exclusive partnership between Cecile Reinaud, the founder of Séraphine, and the Diana Award. The Diana Award is a "legacy to Princess Diana’s belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better" and helps young individuals by encouraging, empowering and engaging them. The collection celebrates 16 years of the charity's work.

“I am proud to launch this range in association with the Diana Award," Cecile said. "It has been a real labour of love, just like the charity’s incredible work to continue Diana’s legacy.”

The Diana Collection features pale blue and pink tartan Photo: Séraphine

The Diana Award Collection will feature the iconic Princess of Wales' pastel tartan, woven in Scotland. The capsule collection will be comprised of baby girl dresses, boy romper suits and accessories including booties and hats.

The capsule collection includes sweet tartan dresses for baby girls Photo: Séraphine

Prices for the exclusive baby line range from about $37 to $60 for accessories and roughly $97 to $133 for dresses. Twelve percent of the collection's sales will be donated to support the princess's charity. The Diana Collection will be sold in international department stores, as well as in Séraphine stores and online.