The colours Princess Kate rarely wears

Leading the royal family in fashion first place is undoubtedly the
Princess of Wales. From the memorable runway look that reportedly first caught Prince William's eye, to her stunning Alexander McQueen wedding dress, Princess Kate is always sure to combine elegance and style in her looks.
First things first, let's start with the colours Kate absolutely adores, which suit her so well.
Two of her favourite picks are blue and green, and this is reflected in her wardrobe.
Green
© Getty Time for tennis, 2023 A tennis-inspired outfit for a trip to Wimbledon.
Courtside, 2023
She opted for a lighter hue for this tweed outfit.
© Getty Suit smart, 2023 The Princess once again matched outfit to theme when she wore this stylish green suit for a visit to learn more about the textile industry's sustainable practices. Blue
© Getty Red carpet chic, 2015
Prince William's wife also favours blue, from her sapphire engagement ring to the eye-catching dress she wore to the premiere of
Spectre at the Royal Albert Hall.
© Getty Royal blue, 2023
She wore this striking blue coat and matching fascinator to attend the Christmas morning church service with little Prince Louis.
Blues and greens have proven to be excellent colours for the Princess of Wales, but what about the times she hasn't played it safe? Keep scrolling to see the colours she doesn't wear that often, but when she does, she certainly rocks them. Yellow
A notoriously difficult colour to wear, Princess Kate has worn yellow on a few occasions.
© Getty Pleated perfection, 2022
The darker, mustard yellow of this structured dress complements Princess Kate's brown hair. She paired this look with matching midnight blue heels and a clutch bag.
© Getty Game, set, match! 2022
Princess Kate chose a sunshine yellow dress for the Wimbledon Women's Final in 2022 with a bow detail on her left shoulder.
Pastel moment, 2022
This stunning look favours a paler pastel yellow, which she wore with matching gloves, shoes and a bag.
© Getty
Here's a closer look at the intricate matching fascinator.
Purple
Once the colour of royalty in Roman times, Princess Kate proves that it still is.
© Getty Suited and booted, 2023
She cuts a fine figure in this double-breasted suit, accessorised by the sapphire and diamond earrings worn by Princess Diana.
© Getty Fit for royalty, 2021
This subtle lilac dress was worn at the Earthshot Prize in 2021 and proved its timelessness, the Princess having first worn it in 2011 on a royal tour of Canada and the US.
© Getty Smart casual, 2019
This look is effortlessly cool, matching a burgundy top and shoes with olive green trousers.
Pink
© Getty A striking silhouette, 2022
Hot pink worked for Barbie, and it works for Princess Kate too.
© Getty Pretty in pink, 2022
The Princess chose a fuchsia pink dress with bishop sleeves for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, best remembered for Prince Louis's cheeky facial expressions!
© Getty Glitter and glamour, 2022
This glittering pink dress is made of the most incredible material, with dramatic sleeves that accentuate the Princess's frame.
© Getty Effortless style, 2011
This shimmering, blush-pink dress stole the show at a gala dinner in 2011.
Gold
© Getty A lesson in radiance, 2021
This stunning red carpet moment at the premiere of
No Time To Die ensured no-one could look away from the Queen Consort-to-be as she shone in this gold dress.
© Getty Timeless elegance, 2020
Another red carpet success was this mesmerising white and gold look, with a beautiful trim detail. The Princess wore her hair in an elegant updo to best show off the dress.
Brown
© Getty Simply stylish, 2023
As brown is the colour of the Princess's hair, you won't see her wearing much of it. Here she pairs a brown coat with a pop of colour underneath to flatter her complexion.
Orange One colour you'll hardly ever see the Princess wear is orange. HELLO! previously spoke to colour analyst Gabriella Winters, who explained why: "I think the answer lies in DNA and Kate's awareness of how certain colours [are] less flattering compared to other colours."
© Getty Making it work, 2023
The Princess has opted for a darker orange paired with a light brown coat to complement her complexion.
© Getty Pop of colour, 2022
The brighter orange here adds personality and flair to the simple white suit, and it's just the right amount of colour to not overwhelm her face.
LISTEN: Inside Kate's lunch with King Charles before shocking cancer announcement
The secret to a lot of Princess Kate's looks, as well as choosing colours that complement her skin tone, is to match her outfit to her shoes, bags, and accessories. It creates a more cohesive look that instantly feels more stylish.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to
The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal
Inner Circle. Member benefits
Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
Invitations to in-person and virtual events
A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree
You are royally invited
to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!