The colours Princess Kate rarely wears

Leading the royal family in fashion first place is undoubtedly the Princess of Wales. From the memorable runway look that reportedly first caught Prince William's eye, to her stunning Alexander McQueen wedding dress, Princess Kate is always sure to combine elegance and style in her looks.

First things first, let's start with the colours Kate absolutely adores, which suit her so well.

Two of her favourite picks are blue and green, and this is reflected in her wardrobe.

Green

© Getty Time for tennis, 2023 A tennis-inspired outfit for a trip to Wimbledon.

Courtside, 2023 She opted for a lighter hue for this tweed outfit.



© Getty Suit smart, 2023 The Princess once again matched outfit to theme when she wore this stylish green suit for a visit to learn more about the textile industry's sustainable practices.

Blue

© Getty Red carpet chic, 2015 Prince William's wife also favours blue, from her sapphire engagement ring to the eye-catching dress she wore to the premiere of Spectre at the Royal Albert Hall.



© Getty Royal blue, 2023 She wore this striking blue coat and matching fascinator to attend the Christmas morning church service with little Prince Louis.



Blues and greens have proven to be excellent colours for the Princess of Wales, but what about the times she hasn't played it safe?

Keep scrolling to see the colours she doesn't wear that often, but when she does, she certainly rocks them.

Yellow

A notoriously difficult colour to wear, Princess Kate has worn yellow on a few occasions.

© Getty Pleated perfection, 2022 The darker, mustard yellow of this structured dress complements Princess Kate's brown hair. She paired this look with matching midnight blue heels and a clutch bag.



© Getty Game, set, match! 2022 Princess Kate chose a sunshine yellow dress for the Wimbledon Women's Final in 2022 with a bow detail on her left shoulder.



Pastel moment, 2022 This stunning look favours a paler pastel yellow, which she wore with matching gloves, shoes and a bag.



© Getty Here's a closer look at the intricate matching fascinator.



Purple

Once the colour of royalty in Roman times, Princess Kate proves that it still is.

© Getty Suited and booted, 2023 She cuts a fine figure in this double-breasted suit, accessorised by the sapphire and diamond earrings worn by Princess Diana.



© Getty Fit for royalty, 2021 This subtle lilac dress was worn at the Earthshot Prize in 2021 and proved its timelessness, the Princess having first worn it in 2011 on a royal tour of Canada and the US.



© Getty Smart casual, 2019 This look is effortlessly cool, matching a burgundy top and shoes with olive green trousers.



Pink

© Getty A striking silhouette, 2022 Hot pink worked for Barbie, and it works for Princess Kate too.

© Getty Pretty in pink, 2022 The Princess chose a fuchsia pink dress with bishop sleeves for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, best remembered for Prince Louis's cheeky facial expressions!



© Getty Glitter and glamour, 2022 This glittering pink dress is made of the most incredible material, with dramatic sleeves that accentuate the Princess's frame.



© Getty Effortless style, 2011 This shimmering, blush-pink dress stole the show at a gala dinner in 2011.



Gold

© Getty A lesson in radiance, 2021 This stunning red carpet moment at the premiere of No Time To Die ensured no-one could look away from the Queen Consort-to-be as she shone in this gold dress.



© Getty Timeless elegance, 2020 Another red carpet success was this mesmerising white and gold look, with a beautiful trim detail. The Princess wore her hair in an elegant updo to best show off the dress.



Brown

© Getty Simply stylish, 2023 As brown is the colour of the Princess's hair, you won't see her wearing much of it. Here she pairs a brown coat with a pop of colour underneath to flatter her complexion.



Orange

One colour you'll hardly ever see the Princess wear is orange. HELLO! previously spoke to colour analyst Gabriella Winters, who explained why: "I think the answer lies in DNA and Kate's awareness of how certain colours [are] less flattering compared to other colours."

© Getty Making it work, 2023 The Princess has opted for a darker orange paired with a light brown coat to complement her complexion.

© Getty Pop of colour, 2022 The brighter orange here adds personality and flair to the simple white suit, and it's just the right amount of colour to not overwhelm her face.

The secret to a lot of Princess Kate's looks, as well as choosing colours that complement her skin tone, is to match her outfit to her shoes, bags, and accessories. It creates a more cohesive look that instantly feels more stylish.