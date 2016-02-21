The King and Queen of Bhutan share first solo portraits of their little prince

To celebrate turning 36 on February 21, His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and his wife Queen Jetsun Pema have shared the first official solo portraits of their son, His Royal Highness, The Gyalsey. The photos were taken on February 19, when HRH The Prince had just turned two-weeks-old. The official portraits of the young boy were taken by His Majesty himself, at the Lingkana Palace.

"As we offer our humble love and wishes, we also rejoice, knowing that one this special year, His Majesty has the exceptional, personal happiness of being a parent," their Majesties wrote on their respective royal Facebook pages.

The first official solo portraits of the Prince of Bhutan have been released to celebrate his father's 36th birthday Photo: King Jigme

In the other photos that have been released, the King and Queen of Bhutan seem overjoyed with their first child, as they pose in the palace gardens. The solo portraits have been released 10 days after the royal family released the first photo of them cradling their baby boy. In the picture, the couple can be seen gazing lovingly at their four-day old son, who was swaddled in an orange blanket.

The message accompanying the photo read: "Bhutanese families spent a wonderful Losar today, celebrating the day with family and loved ones. To make the day even more special, we have the honour of bringing to you the very first official photograph of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey."

The King of Bhutan beams at his two-week-old son Photo: Facebook/King Jigme

The post continued: "In this delightful Losar Kupar from Lingkana Palace, His Royal Highness The Gyalsey is surrounded by His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen."

To also celebrate, the Bhutanese royal met with Royal Courtiers, retired senior government officials, senior monks and armed force personnel at the palace. The royal couple, who wed in a stunning and traditional wedding ceremony, will welcome Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge this spring, when Prince George’s parents undertake a royal tour of India and Bhutan.