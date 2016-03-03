Michelle Obama reuniting with Prince Harry for Invictus Games

Just a few months after their D.C. meeting, Prince Harry and First Lady Michelle Obama are reuniting again. The pair will be heading south to Orlando for the royal’s second Invictus Games, which will run May 8-12 in Florida.

President Barack Obama’s wife will be accompanied by Dr. Jill Biden to show their support for Team USA during the sporting event. The First Lady told People magazine, "With Prince Harry's leadership, I hope that the world will join us in celebrating these incredible athletes and supporting all our service members, veterans, and their families."

She continued, "I'm excited to cheer on the Warriors of Team USA in Orlando as they represent our nation and their brothers and sisters in arms.”

The wounded games’ participants she noted are "some of the most courageous, resilient people I have ever met" and their participation in the event is an "excellent example of their determination, commitment and grit."

Michelle’s words echo those of the ginger-haired royal’s. In a recent video, the 31-year-old called the Invictus competitors “role models.” He said, “Every single one of these guys knows that through the Invictus period, they are naturally becoming role models.”

Anticipation for the May games, which uses the power of sport to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation with wounded servicemen and women, is already building. Harry revealed that three hundred new faces popped up this year to compete for a spot on Team UK.

He said, “There's a huge percentage of guys and girls that came through in the last Invictus that are no longer here, because they've used it as part of their rehab, and now are back in employment or wherever it may be.”

Back in October, Harry and the First Lady along with Dr. Biden promoted the 2016 Invictus Games by meeting wounded military members in Virginia. After watching a Paralympic sporting event, Michelle told the crowd, "We're going to do whatever we can to shine a light on this event. We need to celebrate all of you, our wounded warriors."

Harry followed suit telling the audience, "I am sure the American public will embrace Invictus just as the British public did in 2014."