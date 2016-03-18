Prince Harry wants to make mom Diana proud — thinks she's 'longing' for him to have kids

Prince Harry was only 12 years old when he tragically lost his mother Princess Diana. Now at age 31, Harry has revealed that his charity work has been inspired by his late mother and the "special gifts" she had.

"I'm sure she's longing for me to have kids so she can be a grandmother again," Harry said of his late mom Photo: Getty Images

The British royal, who will be heading to Nepal this weekend, said in a new interview that he wants to make his mother proud, while also discussing their happiest moments together.

"I hope she's looking down, you know, with tears in her eyes, being incredibly proud of what we've established, I suppose," he said. "I'm sure she's longing for me to have kids so she can be a grandmother again."

Harry continued: "I hope that everything we do privately and officially, that it makes her proud. I think losing your mother at such a young age does end up shaping your life massively. Of course, it does, and now I find myself trying to be there and give advice to other people who are in similar positions."

Harry said that he and his older brother Prince William are determined to continue Diana's legacy by drawing attention to worthy causes. "We will do everything we can to make sure that she's never forgotten and carry on all the special gifts, as such, that she had and that she portrayed while she was alive," he shared. "I hope that a lot of my mother's talents are shown in a lot of the work that I do."

"You've got to have fun in life. Otherwise, wow, imagine life without fun," he said. "You've got to be taken seriously, but I hope that I'm a fun uncle."





"I've been told I'm good with hugs," he said Photo: Getty Images

When asked how he feels about being a father in the future, he said, "I can't wait for the day. So, you know, it will be fantastic. I've got a kid inside of me. I want to keep that. I adore kids. I enjoy everything that they bring to the party. They just say what they think.

"Everyone needs a hug now and again and it just so happens that I've been told over and over again that I'm very good with hugs, which is great, good at giving hugs, which is fantastic," Harry added. "Being in a Prince role, you've got to shake hands. I would choose hugging over shaking hands most of the time – with people that I know, just before anyone gets any ideas!"

Harry was just 12 when his mother died in a car accident Photo: Getty Images

The ginger-haired royal gave the interview at Kensington Palace in his mother's former sitting room, which now makes up part of his team's offices. "It took a little bit of getting used to, not that we ever forget, we think about her every day," he admitted.

The Prince admitted that his return to Walt Disney World this May for the Invictus Games will remind him of Diana again. "It's one of my very, very happy memories, of going to Disney World with my mum," Harry said. "I went on Space Mountain 14 times. I was like, 'This is absolutely fantastic. This is the best thing ever.'"

He added, "There's all sorts of places over the world where we were very lucky to have those moments with our mother; and very, very happy memories."