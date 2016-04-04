Monaco royal Pauline Ducruet takes up boxing: Video

Forget sailing, skiing or horseback riding – Princess Stephanie of Monaco's daughter Pauline Ducruet isn't sticking to the traditional list of royal sports. The 21-year-old has taken up boxing and, in a new video she posted, she looks like quite the champ!

Pauline took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself throwing punches with her personal trainer Eric Rakofsky. “Do not mess with us @mr_ericrakofsky #boxing #sohardiwantedtodie #gettingbetter #thugAF,” wrote the royal alongside the black and white video.

Pauline has taken up a new hobby since her move to New York City Photo: Getty Images

Accompanying the video of the sparring session, Pauline added Kanye West's No More Parties in LA , to add to the fighter atmosphere.

The young royal, who did not attend this year's Monaco Rose Ball, stepped away from tradition and left Monaco last year to move to New York City. The granddaughter of Princess Grace moved to the Big Apple to study at Parsons School of Design, and has since been sampling the very best of what the city has to offer.

Pauline often uploads pictures to her Instagram page of her brunches with her friends at the famed Lafayette, or dancing the night away at Top of the Standard, one of Manhattan's most sophisticated rooftop nightclubs.

From left to right: Pauline, her mother Princess Stephanie, and her aunt and uncle Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Photo: Getty Images

Although she is thousands of miles away from her family in Monaco the royal has her cousin Jazmin, who also lives in New York City, around for comfort if she is suffering from home sickness.

While Pauline has grown up in her native Monaco and is currently eleventh in line to the throne, Jazmin was born and raised in California by her real estate agent mother Tamara Rotolo . Jazmin, 23, went on to study at Fordham University in New York, although her father Prince Albert has always been clear that she is welcome to study and live in Monaco.