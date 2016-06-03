Danish royals issue rare public statement after growing controversy over state-funded salaries

The Danish royal family have taken the rare move of issuing a public statement amid the growing controversy over which of Prince Christian will be paid a salary when he comes of age.

The royal spokeswoman has stated that only Prince Christian (bottom right) will receive a state-funded salary when he comes of age

“It is not the expectation, nor has it ever been, that anyone other than Prince Christian should have the salary when the time comes,” she said, according to a translation by the Danish edition of The Local.

Politicians in Denmark had called for limits to be placed on the number of the Danish Queen’s eight grandchildren who would qualify for payments, saying that it was “simple mathematics” that some would have to be cut off.

Discussion of the sensitive issue has grown in pace as the 18th birthday of Prince Joachim’s eldest son Prince Nikolai nears. As per this week’s statement, he will not be picking up a state salary after he turns 18 on 28 August 2017, however.

Traditionally, only direct heirs were supported by the state: This changed in 1995, however when the rules were changed so money would also go to the family of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim. This coincided with Joachim’s marriage to his now ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, with whom he also had a second son, Prince Felix – age 13.

Neither of Joachim’s elder sons will be drawing a state-funded salary – nor will his children from his second marriage to Princess Marie. The couple are parents to Prince Henrik, age seven, and four-year-old Princess Athena.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary’s younger three – nine-year-old Princess Isabella and five-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, will also have to make their own way.