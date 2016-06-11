Kate Middleton turns heads in pretty pink Philip Treacy hat

All eyes were on Kate Middleton on Saturday morning as she arrived at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in a carriage alongside the Duchess of Cornwall.

While we loved the white Alexander McQueen coat that she previously wore to her daughter Princess Charlotte’s christening, it was the pale pink Philip Treacy hat that caught our eye.

A new headpiece for Kate, the stunning accessory was tilted and featured a beautiful flower trim. Making sure the hat took centre stage, Kate kept her glossy locks in a chic chignon.

Kate looked lovely in pale pink Photo: Getty Images

At Princess Charlotte’s christening, Kate had chosen to pair the elegant Alexander McQueen coat with a pillbox white hat. Both looks were beautiful but we are huge fans of Saturday’s Philip Treacy number.

It wasn’t just Kate’s outfit that had tongues wagging – Queen Elizabeth surprised fans by arriving in a bright green ensemble. It was a departure from Her Majesty’s usual style, as she often favors pastel hues.

Saturday marked the Queen's official birthday and this year was extra special as the monarch turned 90.

Trooping the Colour: Queen Elizabeth turns 90



The mom-of-two recycled an Alexander McQueen coat dress Photo: Getty Images

She was supported by members of her family including her husband Prince Philip, who celebrated his 95th birthday the day before.

Trooping the Colour takes place every year on a Saturday in June at Horse Guards Parade, London. The impressive display of pageantry begins with the Queen inspecting the troops including her personal troops, the Household Division.

The colors, or flags, of the battalion are carried – in other words trooped – down the ranks. This year the Queen's Color of the Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards is being trooped.