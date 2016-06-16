Princess Olympia of Greece's new haircut has this supermodel's approval

Princess Olympia is "cool" for the summer! The Greek royal jumped on bob brigade debuting her fresh new season hairstyle, Thursday on Instagram.

Posing with a pal in London, she captioned the photo, "Snip snip." It wasn't long before the 19-year-old's new hairdo garnered the attention and blessing of a fashion industry expert – Elle Macpherson. The supermodel commented on the princess' photo, "cool!"

Olympia showed off her fresh summer haircut Photo: Instagram.com/olympiagreece

Perhaps the inspiration behind the royal's new trim came from her mother Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. Discussing her mom in an interview with HELLO!, Olympia said, "She’s always telling me about the next thing to do with my hair."

At the time, the royal also shared her summer beauty secrets, which includes "Moroccan oil." She explained, "[I] have to put a lot of that in the hair because I dye my hair blonde so I have to keep that moisturized."

The royal revealed to HELLO! that her mom gives her hair advice Photo: Rindoff/Dufour/French Select/Getty Images

Olympia flew to London on Tuesday after wrapping up her first year of college in New York City. The Parsons student opened up about her university experience saying, "It was fun. I had a really great freshman year, and I’m really excited to do another three more years."

She added, “I was told that Parsons first year was the toughest so I was ready for it. And it was, but I honestly had the best time. I love Parsons so much – I’m excited to go back.”

Following her stay in the United Kingdom, the college student will fly to Greece "for most of July." Olympia admitted that she is excited to celebrate her 20th birthday (July 25) in Mykonos. While she has no idea what is planned for her special day she confessed, "Hopefully my parents will surprise me with something really fun!"