Prince Alexander's godparents revealed ahead of his royal christening

Prince Alexander of Sweden’s godparents have been revealed by the royal palace ahead of his christening on Friday, September 9. Both Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have turned to five relatives and friends to undertake the task.

The Prince’s parents asked his paternal aunt Crown Princess Victoria along with Sofia’s sister Lina Frejd to act as godmothers. The mom-of-one’s friend Wendy Larsson will also undertake the role.

Photo: Kate Gabor, The Royal Court, Sweden

The couple called on Prince Carl’s first cousin Victor Magnuson and best friend Jan-Åke Hansson, who served as the best man at their 2015 nuptials, to serve as godfathers.

Alexander will be christened at noon local time at Drottningholm Palace Chapel followed by a reception hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. The royal, who is fifth-in-line to the Swedish throne, will wear the same cotton and lace christening gown previously worn by his father and more recently his older cousins Princes Oscar and Nicolas.

Photo: Håkan Lind/The Royal Court

Sofia’s son will be baptized using water from a spring on the island of Öland – a tradition that was started by his paternal grandparents. The christening, which will be officiated by Archbishop Antje Jackelén, will be aired by national broadcaster SVT. A 21-gun salute will be fired from Skeppsholmen and from the HMS Kullen outside Drottningholm Palace during the ceremony.

Details about the highly-anticipated event were revealed last month with the release of new portraits of Alexander with his mom and dad. Carl Philip and Sofia have asked those wishing to give a present to their son to consider donating to their charities, Project Playground and the Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Foundation.