Prince Albert buys his mom Grace Kelly's family home in Philadelphia

Grace Kelly’s childhood home is back in the hands of her family. Prince Albert of Monaco purchased his late mother’s Philadelphia home. “It feels good,” he told People magazine of buying the Pennsylvania property. “I’m very happy to have saved this old family home from a near certain death or development.”

Albert’s father, Prince Rainier III proposed to the American movie star at the colonial-styled home back in 1956. The six-bedroom mansion, which features a large garden, reportedly sold for $754,000 in September after being originally listed for $1 million during the summer.

Prince Rainier proposed to Grace Kelly at her Philadelphia home Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

As for the royal's plans for his new American property, the Prince admitted, “We’re still trying to figure out what we’re going to do with it. We’re looking at having it contain some museum exhibit space and maybe use part of it for offices for some of our foundation work.”

After the Princess Grace Awards Gala on Monday in New York, the 58-year-old will reportedly travel to the City of Brotherly Love on Tuesday to discuss plans for his mother’s old home.

“The house was very beautiful and very special to our family,” Albert said. “I remember one visit, one of the earliest I recall, Grandma put me up in one of the bedrooms upstairs. I must have been about 5 and it was one of the first times I remember when I wasn’t put in with my sister. I remember just staring out the window, watching the cars go by, enjoying being alone.”

Prince Albert has bought his mother's childhood home for around $800,000 Photo: Facebook.com/palaismonaco

Princess Charlene’s husband also recalled rolling on the carpet of the living room during his first visit to his mother's house. “The house is filled with little moments like that. Moments of being a family,” the Monaco royal said.

Now with his new purchase, Albert is already looking forward to creating new memories with his own children, 22-month-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at the brick mansion. He said, “I’m looking forward to showing the house to the kids, sharing it with them, having them see the garden. It’ll probably be next year. We’ll have to finish the work and then we’ll have some sort of opening."