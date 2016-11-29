Princess Madeleine of Sweden sells her New York apartment with the help of Fredrik Eklund

Just over a year after their move to London, Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her British-American banker husband Chris O'Neill have cut another tie to their former home base of New York City. It has been revealed that the Princess, 34, and the businessman have sold their Big Apple luxury property, and the man behind the sale is Million Dollar Listing New York broker Fredrik Eklund.

Princess Madeleine and husband Chris O'Neill, seen here with their two children, moved from NYC to London last year Photo: Getty Images

The Swedish-born real estate agent, who called the sale a "milestone", posted the news to his Instagram account last Monday.

"My career has several great milestones but today it reached a new, important one. I've sold homes to some of the biggest celebrities, and today I added a special royal family to my list of clients. I can confirm: today we CLOSED on the New York apartment of Swedish Princess Madeleine!" the Bravo TV star wrote in a post.

Fredrik also took the opportunity to thank the Princess for her faith and show his appreciation for the six months that they worked together. “Thanks for trusting me to sell your apartment. Thanks for being a friend. Thanks for being so beautiful and amazing. Love you, Madeleine Bernadotte, and congrats on the fantastic sale."

Madeleine, who is mother to two-year-old Princess Leonore and one-year-old Prince Nicolas, made New York City her home in 2010. It was there where she met Chris, before saying "I do" during their lavish wedding ceremony in Sweden in 2013.

Madeleine and Chris made the move from New York City to London in August 2015 Photo: Getty Images

The pair made their official move from New York to an exclusive residence in London in August 2015. Chris, 41, who is the managing director of Wilton Payments Limited, opened up about his family's transition to the British city saying, "We always planned on moving to London but then the baby was born and we thought it would be a good idea to stay in Stockholm for a bit," Chris told Swedish publication Expressen. "I don't want to be alone in my hotel room every night. I want to go home to my family and have dinner together. Nothing else matters more."