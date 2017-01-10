Prince William follows in mother Princess Diana's footsteps for first royal engagement of 2017

Prince William kicked off his 2017 royal duties following in the footsteps of his late mother Princess Diana. The Duke of Cambridge paid a visit on Tuesday to a hostel in Northolt run by the Princess of Wales’ former charity Centrepoint.

The 34-year-old royal met with mentors, staff and young people during his visit to the UK's leading charity that aids individuals between the ages of 16 and 25 and even took part in a Post-It Note guessing game.

Photo: Eddie Mulholland/The Telegraph PA Wire/PA Images

“Am I famous?” William asked as he gathered clues for the name written on the blue Post-It on his forehead. “Am I a footballer?”

Prince George’s dad was David Beckham, which he got within a half dozen questions. Sherihann Sharif, who is a 22-year-old student, participated in the game with the royal. Discussing the Duke, she said, “He was quite funny.”

The game was part of a Workwise session teaching participants how to prepare themselves for job interviews. Workwise is four program that helps homeless people overcome barriers to find and hold down a job “Interviews are always daunting,” William said during the engagement.

Photo: Eddie Mulholland/The Telegraph PA Wire/PA Images

Seyi Obakin, the chief executive of Centrepoint, revealed that Kate Middleton’s husband often pays private visits to the charity’s hostels that go unreported. “He does things privately that he doesn't want Press about,” Seyi shared. “He just wants to meet young people and talk to them, find out what is happening for them, find out what he can do to help. And he does that quietly.”

William became a patron of Centrepoint back in 2005 and even slept rough on the streets of London in 2009 during the height of winter to draw attention to the plight of the homeless.