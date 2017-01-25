Prince Albert drops a big hint about Princess Charlene's birthday gift

Prince Albert of Monaco is admittedly an excellent last-minute shopper. A few days prior to his wife Princess Charlene’s birthday on January 25, the royal confessed to People magazine that he had yet to purchase a gift for the mother of his twins.

Prince Albert said he's a "specialist in last-minute shopping" Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“To be honest, I just haven’t purchased it yet,” the 58-year-old said on Monday. He hinted that the birthday gift might be “something in the jewelry category,” adding, “I’m a specialist in last-minute shopping.”

The blonde beauty turns 39 on Wednesday. Opening up about his stunning wife, the Prince admitted, “I’ve learned she has an incredible resilience.”

Prince Albert, who gave his wife the stunning 'Ocean' tiara – which she wears above as a necklace in 2011 – said her birthday gift might be 'in the jewelry category' Photo: Getty Images

“And pace. Husbands and wives sometimes rediscover one another’s qualities, and she has good judgment. She has excellent judgment in people. If she trusts somebody, there’s reason,” he continued. “She can also be a little more harsh than I am. But she often turns out to be right. She gets a good first impression of people. I’m more likely to give someone a second chance, or say, ‘Let’s wait and see...'”

Albert and Charlene are parents to twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Photo: Kasia Wandycz / Palais Princier

Albert and Charlene share two-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella together. Discussing his little ones, the proud dad said, "The kids are great." He continued, “They’re jumping around. Talking more every day. They’re singing a lot. Lots of nursery rhymes. English and French.”

Earlier this week, Albert confessed to confiding in both his wife and sister Princess Caroline, who just turned 60. The Monaco royal said, “She’s very bright and gives extremely good advice,” he said. “Every time I’ve asked her about this or that situation or about this person I’m not sure of, she’s demonstrated very good judgment. I confide in her a lot.”



