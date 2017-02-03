Monaco's richest resident is Andrea Casiraghi's wife Tatiana Santo Domingo

While Tatiana Santo Domingo is a member of Monaco’s royal family, the 33-year-old surely doesn’t need the money of her husband, Grace Kelly’s grandson, Andrea Casiraghi, to get by. According to Business Insider, the mom-of-two is one of Europe’s wealthiest individuals with a reported net worth of $2.3 billion.

The very discreet heiress married Monaco royal Andrea in 2013 Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The heiress was named as Monaco’s richest resident by the publication, which used Forbes’ rich list to determine the wealthiest individuals in each European state. Tatiana – whose husband's uncle, Prince Albert, was estimated to be worth around $1 billion in 2011 – inherited a large portion of her fortune from her late grandfather, Colombian businessman Julio Mario Santo Domingo.

Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law is also co-founder of ethical clothing line Muzungu Sisters, which she launched in 2011.

The fashionista married Andrea, who is fourth in line to the Monegasque throne, back in 2013. The couple was wed on the grounds of the Prince's Palace with Tatiana wearing a hippie chic bridal gown by Missoni.

Tatiana, right, with husband Andrea Casiraghi and daughter India Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Andrea and his wife are parents to three-year-old son Alexandre and one-year-old daughter India. Back in 2015, the very discreet Tatiana gave a rare interview, during which she revealed that motherhood had changed her.

Weeks before giving birth to India, she told the website Nine In The Mirror. "There’s so much [that has changed] that I don’t even know where to start, I guess I don’t put myself first anymore.”