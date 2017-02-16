Princess Charlene and Prince Albert co-star in Usain Bolt's sports selfie

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco spent their Valentine’s Day in the company of Olympic athletes. The royal couple stepped out on Tuesday, February 14 for the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco, where the former Olympic swimmer and her prince participated in a gold-winning selfie. The usually reserved royal couple showed off their laid-back side posing for photos with Olympic gold medalists, including Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, American gymnast Simone Biles and the greatest Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY





Usain Bolt, center, had his own try at an Oscars-style selfie – but his co-starred the Monaco royals, left, as well as Michael Phelps and Simone Biles, bottom right Photo: Twitter/@LaureusSport

Usain, who was crowned as the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for the fourth time on Tuesday, snapped the Oscars-style selfie that shows Albert and Charlene cozying up close to the award winners on stage. Michael Phelps and German former Formula One racing driver Nico Rosberg took to their respective Instagram accounts to share fun photos of the Monaco royals and their fellow Laureus World Sports Awards winners striking Usain’s signature "To Di World" pose. Attached to the photo, Boomer Phelps’ dad noted, “Fun night last night!! Congrats to all of the winners!!”

The royal guests joined fellow invitees to recreate Usain's signature pose Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for Laureus

Standing in front of the evening's host Hugh Grant for the hilarious shot, Princess Charlene appeared to have mastered the famous lightning pose despite her figure-hugging floor length gown. The mom-of-two had gotten into the Valentine's Day spirit at the event, which honors the greatest men and women across all sports, by wearing a romantic red off the shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera. Charlene completed her look with a bold red lip, dazzling drop earrings and silver Jimmy Choo pumps.

GALLERY: Royal ladies in red



Princess Charlene wore Carolina Herrera in Valentine's Day red Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for Laureus

GALLERY: Princess Charlene's best style moments



Last month, Albert opened up about how his glamorous wife of five years is growing into her role as a royal. “It’s more an ongoing process, getting her more familiarized with the people of Monaco, the institutional side, to give her a better understanding of how things work,” he said. “In the past, I haven’t always had as much time as I’d like to devote to that because I’ve been traveling and she has work with her foundation, and I didn’t want to throw too much at her at once."