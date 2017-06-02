Prince Daniel hopes Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar can experience a non-royal life

Before marrying into Sweden’s royal family in 2010, Prince Daniel was a commoner, who owned a chained of gyms and worked as a personal trainer. Now married to Crown Princess Victoria, the dad-of-two admitted in a new interview with Dagens Nyheter that he wants his five-year-old daughter, Princess Estelle, and one-year-old son, Prince Oscar, to experience life as he did.

Daniel was a trainer before marrying into Sweden's royal family Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images

"Being with your children is the best thing in the world," he shared. "I also think it's important to let the children visit all sorts of environments. You need to know how the metro works, and what it's like to travel by bus and what it's like to stand in line, and what it's like to experience that passion within the sports community when there's a game and the [AIK football team's supporter club] Black Army is chanting away. That's something I don't want them to miss out on."

The Prince wants his kids to experience life like he did Photo: Henrik Garlöv, The Royal Court, Sweden

Daniel, who like his wife is passionate about promoting healthy lifestyles through sports, is also keen on his children being active outdoors. The 43-year-old said, "We like to inspire. We have incredible surroundings near us, even those of us who live in the big city. We enjoy being out in nature, and want our children to have the same opportunities we've had to feel safe in that environment.”