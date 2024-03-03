Crown Princess Victoria shares ultra-rare photo of son Prince Oscar to mark special milestone

Crown Princess Victoria has shared a pair of heartwarming photos to mark her son Prince Oscar's milestone eighth birthday.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the Swedish royal opted to share two charming snapshots of her youngest child building what appeared to be a snow tunnel. Wrapping up against the cold, Oscar could be seen wearing waterproof trousers and a jacket, in addition to a fluffy blue beanie.

© Instagram Prince Oscar turned 8 on 2 March

Captioning the image, Crown Princess Victoria's social media team wrote: "Today H.K.H. Prince Oscar turns 8. Congratulations! [camera emoji]: H.K.H. The Crown Princess".

Royal fans were quick to send congratulatory messages in the comments section. One follower penned: "Happy Birthday to Prince Oscar," while another chimed in: "Happy Birthday Prince Oscar have a fun day".

© Instagram The Swedish royal posed for a series of snapshots

A third remarked: "Happy 8th Birthday to Prince Oscar of Sweden!" and a fourth added: "Big CONGRATULATIONS on your birthday, Oscar. Hope you have a great day".

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel welcomed their son Prince Oscar, Duke of Skåne on 2 March 2016 in Solna.

His godparents are Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and his maternal aunt, Princess Madeleine of Sweden.

© Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are parents to Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar

The prince began attending the Montessori preschool Lilla Kvikkjokk at Royal Djurgården in Stockholm in 2017. Aside from Oscar, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are also doting parents to Princess Estelle of Sweden whom they welcomed on 23 February in 2012.

And like Princess Charlotte, Princess Estelle made history when she was born. She is the first female in Swedish history to benefit from the change of succession law, which states that girls will not be overtaken by any future younger brothers.

© Getty Images Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and Princess Estelle at the celebration for Prince Christian's 18th birthday

Currently, she is second in the line of succession to the Swedish throne after her mother, meaning that she will one day become queen. Her godparents are King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.

© Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria welcomed Princess Estelle in 2012

In honour of her twelfth birthday this year, the Swedish royals shared a sweet video of Estelle skiing with Prince Oscar.

In the clip, Estelle, looked every inch her mother's mini-me as she took to the sparkling slopes dressed in ski gear and a navy beanie. Elsewhere in the video, Estelle could be seen beaming at the camera whilst sipping a hot drink from a wooden cup, known as a Kåsa. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Crown Princess Victoria shares video of Princess Estelle skiing to mark 12th birthday

"Today H.K.H. Princess Estelle turns 12 years old. Congratulations!" the Instagram caption read.

Back in 2020, the Swedish royals welcomed a new family addition in the form of an adorable cavoodle puppy called Rio. According to Swedish women's magazine, Svensk Damtidning, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel bought the fluffy pooch as a gift for their daughter Princess Estelle.