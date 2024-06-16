Princess Eugenie shares photos of rarely-seen sons August and Ernest in sweet Father's Day post

Princess Eugenie shared a string of heartwarming family snapshots on Sunday to mark Father's Day.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-two uploaded a series of sweet images including an image of her husband Jack Brooksbank exploring with their eldest son August, a picture of Jack walking hand-in-hand with little Ernst, and a final picture of Jack sweetly hugging baby Ernest.

© Instagram Jack and Eugenie welcomed eldest son August in February 2021

Captioning the images, Eugenie, 34, penned: "Happy Father's Day, we love you!!"

© Instagram Princess Eugenie uploaded precious family snapshots to mark Father's Day this year

The couple welcomed little "Ernie" on 30 May last year. They announced their joyous baby news five days after his birth in June.

Taking to social media at the time, they shared: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

They welcomed their eldest son on 9 February 2021 at the Portland Hospital in London, the same birthplace as his mother and many other royal children.

Princess Eugenie wasn't the only member of the royal family to mark Father's Day on social media. Prince William marked the occasion with a special throwback photo which showed a young William in June 1984 playing football with his father King Charles.

In his caption, he wrote: "Happy Father's Day, Pa," before signing off with a 'W'.

Elsewhere, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis penned their first ever social media message as they wished their father Prince William a happy Father's Day.

Alongside a charming photo of William bonding with his children in Norfolk, the royal trio wrote: "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day. G, C & L."

It marks the first time that a personal message from the prince and princesses' three children has been posted on the family's social media channels.

The photo, taken by Princess Kate, was taken on a trip to the Norfolk coast last month.

Royal fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. "Such a wonderful photo", wrote one, while another added: "What a fabulous shot! Hope you all have a wonderful day together" and a third chimed in: "Aww what a beautiful picture taken by our talented Princess of Wales!!"