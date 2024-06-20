Mike Tindall's awkward moment with Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot captured in photo you might have missed

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royal pack on the first day of Royal Ascot earlier this week.

For the special occasion, the monarch and his wife donned their finest threads, with Queen Camilla, 76, rocking a cobalt blue coat dress crafted by couture designer, Fiona Clare.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla wore royal blue to day one of Royal Ascot 2024

She elevated her look with a pair of nude pumps, a sparkling diamond and sapphire brooch, a cream clutch and some pearl drop earrings. The cherry on top of Camilla's outfit was nonetheless her matching wide-brimmed blue hat designed by beloved royal milliner, Philip Treacy.

© Getty Images Princess Anne and Lady Gabriella Kingston were also in attendance

Ascot is renowned for its strict dress code! Outfits above the knee and strapless dresses are a big no-no, while hats and fascinators are a staple.

Although Camilla's hat was a fabulous addition to her outfit, it hilariously got in the way as she greeted royal relatives including Zara and Mike Tindall.

As former rugby player Mike, 45, warmly lent in for a kiss, he narrowly avoided a faux pas by tilting his head to the side so as to avoid Camilla's wide-brimmed hat.

© James Whatling Mike Tindall smoothly avoided Camilla's wide-brimmed hat as they greeted one another at Ascot

Princess Anne's daughter was also photographed greeting Queen Camilla, with the pair deftly dipping their heads as they shared an embrace.

Dressed to impress, Zara, 43, struck sartorial gold in a lemon yellow 'Masai' dress from Laura Green London. She opted for a bespoke boater hat by Sarah Cant, and elevated her ensemble with a white clutch and blush suede pumps.

© Getty Images Zara opted for a boater hat while Camilla wowed in a cobalt blue iteration

Mike, meanwhile, looked debonair in a smart morning suit and top hat. Echoing his wife's sunshine yellow dress, the father-of-three wore a yellow rose boutonnière.

The King and Queen wished racegoers the "best of luck" in chasing the "thrill of a Royal Ascot winner" as the famous meet began.

Writing jointly in the official programme, Charles and Camilla said: "It gave us immense pleasure and joy to witness Desert Hero's victory in the King George V Stakes last year, particularly as he was bred by Her late Majesty.

© Getty Images The King and Queen attended the first day at Royal Ascot

"We wish all the participants this week the very best of luck in seeking that unique thrill of a Royal Ascot winner.

"We also hope that those here at the racecourse and watching from home will enjoy five days of the finest racing that this sport has to offer."