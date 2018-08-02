Princess Eugenie just revealed a very surprising detail about her royal wedding day This is great!

Princess Eugenie is preparing for her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October, and has revealed that the pair are doing everything they can to make it an eco-friendly affair. Speaking candidly in her interview alongside sister Beatrice in the September issue of British Vogue, she said (via The Telegraph): "It's been eye-opening. My whole house is anti-plastic now - and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well." During the chat, she also revealed that the wedding-planning process has been a little daunting at times.

Eugenie shares sweet photos of herself and Jack on her Instagram account

"It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters," she said. She and Jack are due to marry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same location of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's ceremony, on October 12.

MORE: A royally stylish duo! Princess Beatrice and Eugenie take on New York in style

Loading the player...

The couple - just like Harry and Meghan - will also be inviting members of the public to attend their royal wedding. The 28-year-old said that they were "excited" to share their day with the public in a recent Instagram post. Eugenie shared two never-before-seen photos of the pair to confirm the exciting news, and told her followers: "Jack and I are excited to be able to invite people to watch our wedding inside the Precinct of Windsor Castle. Find out more via publicevents.royal.uk/ballot."

Image: Instagram @princesseugenie

It was also recently revealed that although Jack is marrying into the royal family, he is not expected to be granted a title – instead remaining a member of the public, according to the Mail on Sunday. This will mean that Eugenie will be known as HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank. Reports say that Eugenie is not at all bothered by this, and if anything has avoided any special treatment.

Read the full interview in the September issue of British Vogue, out on 3 August.

MORE: The Duchess of York shares open letter shutting down 'inflammatory' article about Princess Eugenie's wedding