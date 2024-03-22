Meghan Markle delivers powerful speech as Prince Harry watches on hours before Princess Kate's devastating cancer news

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an appearance in Los Angeles, just hours before the Princess of Wales revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were pictured at the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection's event at SoFi Stadium on Thursday March 21.

In a video from the event posted on attendee Matheos Coehlo's Instagram, Meghan could be heard telling guests: "I thought, 'Oh my gosh, the extension of that can mean you're vocal about your success, they'll see you and say you deserved it.' And hopefully you get to that place. So a huge thanks to the Kinsey family."

Meghan Markle speaks at Kinsey African American Art and History Collection event

Screenwriter Matheos also shared a picture of him posing with the Duchess. The Kinsey Collection and Foundation celebrates "Black achievement and contribution from 1595-present day through authentic artifacts and fine art".

Meghan, 42, wore a floral Carolina Herrera wool cape while Harry, 39, kept it casual in a dark suit with an open-necked white shirt. Tina Knowles, Elaine Weltroth, and TV personality Shaun Robinson were all also in attendance.

© Shaun Robinson Meghan was joined by Prince Harry

The appearance came hours before Kate, 42, revealed that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy, having started treatment in late February. Kensington Palace has not confirmed the type of cancer.

The Princess underwent major abdominal surgery in January, and at the time, it was thought that the condition was non-cancerous and no tests had confirmed the presence of cancer. However, post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present, Kate revealed in a moving video, shared on Friday March 22.

The Princess of Wales announces she has cancer in emotional video

In the incredibly moving and powerful personal video message, which was filmed by BBC Studios on Wednesday, the Princess addressed her diagnosis saying: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

© Getty Princess Kate has revealed her diagnosis

Kate added: "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."