See which photo the royal family used to wish Princess Anne happy birthday

Princess Anne is celebrating her 68th birthday in private with her loved ones, but that doesn't mean the day hasn't been acknowledged by her royal family on social media. The Queen's official Twitter account has shared a photo of Her Majesty's daughter, taken earlier this year in June when Anne attended Ascot. "Wishing HRH The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayHRH," the photo was captioned.

Clarence House's official Twitter account, which gives fans updates about Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, also wished Anne a happy birthday. Sharing a photo of Charles and Anne at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in 2009, the royal account tweeted: "Happy Birthday to HRH The Princess Royal. #HappyBirthdayHRH."

Princess Anne and her grandchildren:

Princess Anne is the Queen and Prince Philip's only daughter and their second child. Apart from her older brother Charles, who turns 70 in November, Anne is also a sister to Prince Andrew, 58, and Prince Edward, 54. The Princess Royal is happily married to Timothy Laurence, and shares two children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, with her ex-husband Mark Phillips.

Princess Anne received some lovely greetings on social media

Earlier in May, it was revealed that Anne, who is known for her strong work ethic, has worked the most days of the year so far out of any member of the royal family. The figures, covering 1 January to 22 May, were derived from the Court Circular and showed that Anne had racked up 75 days of service. The Princess Royal also topped the list last year carrying out an astonishing 540 official duties both at home and overseas.

The royal is pictured with Prince Charles in 2009

When Anne was asked about whether she would ever slow down on her commitments, she told the BBC in 2010: "Look around at the members of my family who are considerably older than me and tell me whether they have set an example which suggests I might – unlikely." Her father Prince Philip retired at the grand age of 96 last summer, after 65 years of service.

