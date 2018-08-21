Royal photographer Chris Jackson has just shared some very exciting royal news Our copy is already on the way!

Chris Jackson, a well known royal photographer who is always on hand to snap the royals on behalf of Getty Images, has revealed some very exciting royal news! The award-winning snapper shared a photo of his brand new coffee table book, Modern Monarchy, on Instagram, and gave fans a sneak peek of the inside pages on his Instagram stories, which included stunning snaps of Princes Harry and William.

Chris Jackson's new book

Writing alongside the picture, he revealed what royal watchers can expect from the book, explaining: "When over a year of hard work becomes something physical and tangible that you can put on a bookshelf it's pretty much one of the most exciting things a photographer can experience… I can remember every image I took in the book and have also written the text, introductions and captions that accompany the photos. From Sierra Leone to Papua New Guinea, Japan, New Zealand, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and many, many more. It not only documents the 'Royal Tour' and Royal travel around the globe but also the commitment to duty, charity and of course those big historical moments that the Nation celebrates. I envisaged writing a book in a beautiful house on the side of a lake somewhere but the reality has been airport lounges, cafes, the back of planes on Royal Tour and even the occasional Uber - Whilst it certainly hasn't been glamorous it's bought back some amazing memories of trips and Royal visits over the last 15 years - It's been an adventure!"

Chris' book will be published in October by Rizzoli books, and boasts of 255 printed pages which aims to celebrate the British Royal family today. Fans of the photographer were quick to express their excitement, with one writing: "Congratulations! Very happy for you! I'm sure the images are beautiful and have that special Chris Jackson sparkle! Always the best expressions. Heart and soul," while another added: "I just need to borrow hubby's Amazon account... and my birthday is in October so also a not so subtle hint. Super excited for it!"

