Why Prince William’s current situation mirrors the late Queen’s before her reign

It has certainly been a very difficult time for Prince William recently, after both his wife, Princess Kate, and his father, King Charles, have been dealing with their health crises, with Kate undergoing abdominal surgery while Charles recently confirmed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
While this is certainly a trying time for the royal family, Prince William has had a lot on his plate while taking on childcare duties for the couple’s three youngsters, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, while holding the fort with royal duties while his father undergoes treatment.
Speaking on A Right Royal Podcast, royal journalist Robert Jobson opened up about how William’s current situation has stark similarities to that of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who helped take over her father’s duties when he was taken ill with cancer in 1949. Elizabeth eventually became Queen aged just 25 after her father died at the age of 56.
“He must be feeling rather like her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth when she was Princess Elizabeth at 25,” he explained. “Suddenly being catapulted into this job which in all honesty becomes all-consuming.”
Speaking about how Queen Camilla will also be keeping up her royal duties, Robert said: “I saw her the other day, she was in good form. I think she’ll spend a lot of time with the King supporting him, I know she said she’ll continue her full program of events but I don’t think we should expect her to suddenly evolve into Princess Anne!
“I think Princess Anne is in a completely different situation, she’s been doing this since she was a kid and clearly has the Duke of Edinburgh’s genes in terms of ability to keep going. The Queen as it stands does about half, and a lot of them are joint engagements.”
Meanwhile, William’s brother Prince Harry briefly visited the UK to see King Charles following his diagnosis, spending 45 minutes with him at Clarence House before Charles flew to Sandringham via helicopter. Meanwhile, it was business as usual for William, who hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning before attending a gala fundraising dinner for London's Air Ambulance Charity.
In a speech during his visit, he said: “I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all.” He jokily added: “It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus. So I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!”