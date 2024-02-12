Why Prince William’s current situation mirrors the late Queen’s before her reign

It has certainly been a very difficult time for Prince William recently, after both his wife, Princess Kate, and his father, King Charles, have been dealing with their health crises, with Kate undergoing abdominal surgery while Charles recently confirmed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

While this is certainly a trying time for the royal family, Prince William has had a lot on his plate while taking on childcare duties for the couple’s three youngsters, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, while holding the fort with royal duties while his father undergoes treatment.

Speaking on A Right Royal Podcast, royal journalist Robert Jobson opened up about how William’s current situation has stark similarities to that of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who helped take over her father’s duties when he was taken ill with cancer in 1949. Elizabeth eventually became Queen aged just 25 after her father died at the age of 56.

© Getty William and Kate celebrated the King and Queen's coronation in May 2023

“He must be feeling rather like her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth when she was Princess Elizabeth at 25,” he explained. “Suddenly being catapulted into this job which in all honesty becomes all-consuming.”

Speaking about how Queen Camilla will also be keeping up her royal duties, Robert said: “I saw her the other day, she was in good form. I think she’ll spend a lot of time with the King supporting him, I know she said she’ll continue her full program of events but I don’t think we should expect her to suddenly evolve into Princess Anne!

© Getty The King and Queen with William and Kate at Diplomatic reception

“I think Princess Anne is in a completely different situation, she’s been doing this since she was a kid and clearly has the Duke of Edinburgh’s genes in terms of ability to keep going. The Queen as it stands does about half, and a lot of them are joint engagements.”

A timeline of King Charles' recent health journey Wednesday 17th January - Buckingham Palace announces the King, 75, is to have treatment for a benign enlarged prostate and will be admitted to hospital in a few days. Thursday 25th January - The King carried out behind-the-scenes official duties at Sandringham House. The King arrives back in London from Norfolk ready for his treatment. Friday 26th January - The King is admitted to the London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate and also visits Princess Kate, who is recovering in the same hospital. Monday 29th January - The King is discharged from hospital and waves at well-wishers. Wednesday 31st January - Camilla says the King is "getting on, doing his best" as she opened a Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London. Sunday 4th February - The King and Queen attend church in Sandringham, with Charles waving at well-wishers. Monday 5th February - At 6pm, Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer - but not prostate cancer - and has started treatment as an outpatient. He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers.

Meanwhile, William’s brother Prince Harry briefly visited the UK to see King Charles following his diagnosis, spending 45 minutes with him at Clarence House before Charles flew to Sandringham via helicopter. Meanwhile, it was business as usual for William, who hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning before attending a gala fundraising dinner for London's Air Ambulance Charity.

© Getty Prince William shared a close bond with his late grandmother

In a speech during his visit, he said: “I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all.” He jokily added: “It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus. So I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!”