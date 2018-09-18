Meghan Markle to take a solo trip to Oceania ahead of royal tour Another engagement for the new royal!

She is set to embark on her first overseas tour with Prince Harry, but before that takes place, the Duchess of Sussex will be taking a solo trip of her own. The new royal will attend the opening of 'Oceania' at the Royal Academy of Arts on Tuesday 25th September. The exhibition will celebrate the art of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia, encompassing the vast Pacific region including New Guinea, Easter Island, Hawaii and New Zealand.

'Oceania' will bring together around 200 works from public collections worldwide, spanning over 500 years. The exhibition also marks the 250th anniversary of the Royal Academy, which was founded in 1768. During the visit, the Duchess will receive a tour of 'Oceania', spending time viewing exhibits from different regions including New Zealand, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and Australia, which she and the Duke of Sussex will visit in October.

The Duchess of Sussex will soon visit the Oceania exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts

The former Suits actress will also meet the exhibition's curators and artists as well as descendants linked to the works displayed and view a short performance of Ngāti Rānana, a Māori cultural group. It's an exciting time for Meghan as she will join Harry on their first long-haul official overseas tour from 16 to 31 October. Harry will launch the Invictus Games in Australia, with Meghan at his side, before travelling to Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The focus of their royal tour is on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts, including the dedication of several new Queen's Commonwealth Canopy projects. Through their work with the Invictus Games in Sydney, Harry and Meghan will once again show how they are supporting the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women.

