Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to reveal royal baby news by end of the year, says Sally Morgan

Another royal baby is set to be on the cards in the near future if Sally Morgan has anything to say on the matter! The TV psychic appeared on Tuesday's episode of Loose Women to discuss life after Celebrity Big Brother, as well as giving her royal predictions – something she is known to get spot on. When asked about what to expect from the royal family in the next 12 months, she said: "I think that Meghan before the end of the year that it will be announced that she is expecting a baby." The panellists also revealed Sally's predictions prior to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May. Ruth Langsford read that Sally had said that Meghan wouldn’t walk down the aisle with her mum, but instead Prince Charles.

Ever since the announced their engagement in November, a question on many royal fans lips has been when Harry and Meghan will have children. The pair have been quizzed a number of times about starting a family, and Harry has said in the past that it is something he would love to happen. The royal made the admission during Telegraph's Mad World podcast, saying: "I, of course, I would love to have kids. Yeah." Harry was also quizzed during a trip to Dublin in July about when he would start a family with Meghan while talking to a well-wisher and mum-of-five, who suggested that the couple follow in her footsteps. "Five children" Too many," he replied laughing.

Both Harry and Meghan are excellent with children and both have godchildren of their own, and are aunt and uncle to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Most recently, the royal couple showcased their maternal sides at the WellChild Awards at the beginning of September, where they delighted the young winners by chatting about everything from their favourite Disney films to not liking having their photos taken.

Meghan's friend Lara Dewar also told HELLO! just how warm the former Suits actress was with the children she met during a field visit to India for charity World Vision in 2017. "She was so warm with children. There was a moment when we were in a slum area in a girls' self-defence class, and the whole community came out to watch, with many of the audience members being children between two and four. And by the end of the demonstration, Meghan had one on her lap, and was playing with another. She is just very approachable and warm," she shared. Lara added: "She was very happy to sit in the midst of the children and play and demonstrate affection towards them, it was really lovely to see."

