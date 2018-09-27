Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker-Bowles are joining forces for this special reason The two royal ladies are patrons of Place2Be and The National Literacy Trust

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge are both extremely dedicated to their charity work and choose to champion different issues close to their hearts. But on this rare occasion, Camilla and Kate's causes have overlapped. Children's mental health charity Place2Be, of which Kate is patron, has joined forces with The National Literacy Trust, one of Camilla's patronages, for a very special reason.

After research conducted by The National Literacy Trust found that children who enjoy reading and writing tend to have better mental health, Place2Be decided to create some tips alongside the Trust for parents and carers to use on their children.

Kate and Camilla's patronages have teamed up

They recommend children to "get lost in a good book… to forget about stress and worry"; to read a funny book "to make your child laugh and feel happier"; to "read before bedtime" to switch off from the day; to use picture books to "talk about difficult topics" and more. The tips also recommend that children write about any distressing events to help them process the incident, to write about happy moments to preserve positive emotions, and to take part in creative writing to help them relax.

Kate has been royal patron of Place2Be for years, reflecting her interest in improving the mental and emotional health of young children in the UK. She most recently carried out an engagement with them in March 2018, shortly before going on maternity leave; Kate helped open Place2Be's new headquarters in Clerkenwell, London.

Camilla, meanwhile, has been patron of The National Literacy Trust since November 2010. For the Duchess' 70th birthday last year, the Trust gave a set of 70 children's books and specially designed bookshelves to 70 primary schools around the UK. Prince Charles' wife was also presented with her own set at a garden party at Clarence House.

