Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are loved-up newlyweds as they leave reception

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank looked loved-up and happy as they left their afternoon wedding reception at Windsor Castle together on Friday. The newlyweds, who tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in the morning, had their first reception hosted by Eugenie's grandmother, the Queen. Eugenie and Jack drove out of the crowds in a DB10 Aston Martin, which was originally made for the James Bond movie Spectre, and could be spotted smiling to the cameras before making their way to rest and change at the Royal Lodge ahead the big party, which will be hosted by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Her parents and her sister, Princess Beatrice, followed behind the couple in a Rolls-Royce.

Speaking about what to expect from the lavish evening event, Tracey Lisk, who is married to Prince Andrew's head gardener and lives in the park's ground, said: "The setup looks amazing, so I'm sure it will be one hell of a party." Eugenie and Jack invited 850 guests to their wedding ceremony, with celebs including Ellie Goulding, Jack Whitehall, Cara and Poppy Delevingne, Jimmy Carr and Stephen Fry in attendance.

The couple, who are good friends with Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, also had their daughter Theodora in their wedding as a bridesmaid. Eugenie and Jack also had plenty of royal youngsters in their bridal party, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Maud Windsor, as well as Savannah and Isla Phillips.

During the wedding, a lip reader revealed that Eugenie jokily asked: "Why aren't you holding my hand?" to her new husband during the reading, while Zara Tindall was also spotted remarking to her cousin Prince Harry: "It's very quiet compared to the screaming at your wedding." Jack looked understandably nervous during the service, and previously joked to the Daily Mail: "I'll need to take a few minutes for myself before the speeches because I'm terrified. It's very exciting but I'm a little bit nervous."

