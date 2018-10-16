Kate Middleton reacts to younger sister Pippa's baby news Pippa and James have welcomed a baby boy!

Following the news of Pippa Middleton's baby boy, her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, was one of the first to congratulate the new mum! On Tuesday, Kensington Palace released a short statement, which read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James." A spokeswoman for Pippa and her husband said the couple's baby son was born on Monday afternoon. She said: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

The Duchess of Cambridge has congratulated her sister Pippa

The happy news follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement that they are expecting their first child. Pippa's pregnancy was revealed in April, around the same time that her sister Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis. The 35-year-old didn't confirm she was expecting until June, when she opened up about her first trimester. "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness," she wrote in her Waitrose fitness column. "That meant I was able to carry on as normal."

On Friday, Pippa and James were seen attending Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in Windsor before the expectant mother was admitted to the Lindo Wing. At the wedding, Pippa appeared to be in great spirits, looking radiant in a green, long-sleeved dress with a matching hat. Inside the church, Pippa was joined by Prince William and Kate as well as her brother James Middleton. The fitness columnist married James Matthews, a hedge fund manager, at St Mark's Church in Bucklebury in May 2017 following a one-year engagement. The birth of Pippa's child also comes weeks after her brother-in-law Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams confirmed to HELLO! that they welcomed their first child, a son called Theodore.

