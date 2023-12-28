Inside the Royal Christmas Album: See the Luxembourg royal family's festive photos

Christmas was extra magical for the Luxembourg royal family this year; not only did they have lots of little royals to enjoy the day with, but it was Princess Alexandra's first festive season as an expectant mother.
To celebrate the joyful occasion, the family shared a series of charming photos from their private album – spanning the festive season and the whole of 2023, including Prince François' christening and Princess Alexandra's wedding – what a year it has been!
Alongside the carousel of photos, the family wrote a heartfelt message, sharing their joy at the year they've had. "2023 was a year full of happiness and emotions for the Grand Ducal Family. (Re)Discover the most beautiful moments in photos.
"The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess, and through them, their family, would like to thank you most sincerely for your constant support and your many acts of kindness throughout the year.
"They wish you and your loved ones all the best and look forward to seeing you in 2024," they continued, prompting an outpouring of love from their followers.
"Beautiful! More exciting times ahead in 2024 to come," one wrote, while another added: "What a year! Absolutely awesome!"
Another agreed: "What a beautiful little family, I adore you."
Read on to see their heart-warming festive photos and relive the best moments of 2023.
SEE MORE: Luxembourg's Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie celebrate baby joy as Prince François is christened
READ MORE: Why Princess Alexandra was once excluded from Luxembourg's line of succession
LOOK: Smiling Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is striking in unexpected bridal jumpsuit
Royally obsessed? Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal podcast...