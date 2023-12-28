Inside the Royal Christmas Album: See the Luxembourg royal family's festive photos

Christmas was extra magical for the Luxembourg royal family this year; not only did they have lots of little royals to enjoy the day with, but it was Princess Alexandra's first festive season as an expectant mother.

To celebrate the joyful occasion, the family shared a series of charming photos from their private album – spanning the festive season and the whole of 2023, including Prince François' christening and Princess Alexandra's wedding – what a year it has been!

Alongside the carousel of photos, the family wrote a heartfelt message, sharing their joy at the year they've had. "2023 was a year full of happiness and emotions for the Grand Ducal Family. (Re)Discover the most beautiful moments in photos.

"The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess, and through them, their family, would like to thank you most sincerely for your constant support and your many acts of kindness throughout the year.

"They wish you and your loved ones all the best and look forward to seeing you in 2024," they continued, prompting an outpouring of love from their followers.

"Beautiful! More exciting times ahead in 2024 to come," one wrote, while another added: "What a year! Absolutely awesome!"

Another agreed: "What a beautiful little family, I adore you."

Read on to see their heart-warming festive photos and relive the best moments of 2023.

Prince Charles and Prince Francois look adorable in Christmas jumpers

The Grand Duchess had a close bond with Prince Francois

Prince Francois' christening was a special day for the family © Sophie Margue

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie had a magical time with their boys © SÃ©ance photo de Famille

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie had a special year © Sophie Margue

Princess Alexandra's wedding to Nicolas Bagory was a day to celebrate © Sophie Margue

The royals celebrated many special occasions in 2023 © Sophie Margue

Prince Francois brought so much joy to the family © Â© Maison du Grand-Duc

