Kate Middleton reveals why she's so excited for Meghan Markle’s baby to arrive

The Duchess of Cambridge shared her joy over her sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy on Wednesday evening, while talking to crowds at Leicester University. When asked if she was excited about the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan's baby, Kate replied: "Yeah, absolutely," before excitedly continuing: "It's such a special time to have little kiddies. And now a cousin for George, Charlotte and Louis as well! It's really, really special." She then talked about her three children and how much they're looking forward to Christmas, adding: "They're doing well, thank you. They're getting excited for Christmas time, because they've started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up. And Louis's getting bigger, I can't believe he's like seven months, he's getting to be a big boy."

Kate speaking with the crowds on Wednesday

Kate made the remarks whilst making a poignant visit to the home of Leicester City with her husband Prince Wiliam, where they paid their respects to the five people who died in a helicopter crash in October. The royal couple knew the club's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabh, who was among the victims, and wanted to visit the city to recognise the compassion shown by the people of Leicester following the tragic accident. The royal couple walked around the tribute site near the stadium, before meeting players and members of the club's management team.

The 36-year-old Duchess looked sombre but elegant as ever in a grey coat dress by Catherine Walker - which had a black statement collar and large black buttons down the front - and carried a black bag by Aspinal London. Kate laid an arrangement of white flowers wrapped in blue, reflecting the Club's colours, with a wreath card reading: "To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be sorely missed. Our sincere condolences to the city of Leicester.” It was signed "William" and "Catherine".

