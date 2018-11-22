How Meghan Markle is celebrating her first Thanksgiving as a royal The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married on 19 May

The Duchess of Sussex is celebrating her first Thanksgiving as a member of the royal family. The former American actress, who made a return visit to the Hubb Community kitchen which inspired her collaborative work on a Grenfell charity cookbook on Wednesday, is expected to mark the traditional US holiday in private with Prince Harry. The royal couple, who are expecting their first baby in Spring 2019, have no official engagements confirmed for Thursday (22 November), leaving them free to enjoy the special occasion together for the first time as a married couple.

Meghan Markle with her "perfect Thanksgiving turkey"

It is not known whether Meghan has invited her mother, Doria Ragland, to spend the day with her. In 2016, the expectant royal - who was still starring in the legal drama Suits at the time - posted a picture of herself on Instagram with a large cooked turkey. "Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey! The question is, can I do it again? The pressure is on," she wrote in the caption. She previously shared her tips on the "perfect Thanksgiving turkey" on her since-deleted Instagram account and lifestyle blog, The Tig - and even included ideas for using up leftovers.

Meanwhile, this week the Duchess put on an apron and a pair of gloves and began mixing vegetables with her hands when she visited the Hubb Community Kitchen in west London. Meghan has been making regular private visits to the kitchen since January 2018. During her latest visit, the royal chatted to the women as they prepared meals for the local community. They were preparing 200 meals in just one day, to be delivered to local groups, including elderly people's homes, homeless shelters and women's refuges.

