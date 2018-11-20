Princess Eugenie gets everyone talking as makes new announcement Eugenie has bene keeping busy since her wedding to Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie is using her royal title to help implement many positive changes, as well as supporting campaigns close to her heart, and is right back to work following her wedding to Jack Brooksbank last month. And on Tuesday, the newly-wed took to social media to reveal that she has been involved in a new piece of artwork that will be hanging in the very hospital she was treated for scoliosis back in 2001. Eugenie shared photos of the sculpture – which hangs 33ft in the Stanmore Building at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital – which features her face. The colourful display got Eugenie's Instagram followers talking when she shared a photograph of it and asked them to guess where her face was on the artwork. One wrote: "My guess is the pale blue one with two pink and one yellow stripe," while another said: "First photo, bottom face." Others however, were left confused by the abstract art, and couldn’t see a face at all. "Where is a face?" one wrote, while another questioned: "Face?"

Princess Eugenie's face is featured in a new abstract art instilation at the hospital she had her scoliosis surgery

The project ties in perfectly with two of Eugenie's passions – the first being art. Eugenie works as the director of art gallery Hauser & Wirth, and recently showcased her artistic abilities when she was asked to illustrate a bag for a new anti-plastic initiative. Eugenie joined forces with celebrities including Ronnie Wood and Sienna Miller to take part in Sky Ocean Rescue and Project 0's PassOnPlastic collection, and painted a picture of the earth which was printed on a limited-edition bag.

Eugenie proudly showed off her scar in her wedding dress

Talking exclusively to HELLO! Eugenie explained the reason behind her design. "I drew this image to show how much of our Earth is covered by water. The ocean is our planet's life support system. Sadly we have a tendency to take the ocean for granted, assuming that it is an endless vessel for us to take from and give nothing in return. It is, however, time to give back. Everyone can easily do this with just a few small changes to everyday routines. I hope these products help people form new habits with ease and a bit of style."

Eugenie has also done a lot of work for scoliosis charities, and proudly chose to wear a wedding dress with a low-cut back so that she could show off her scar from the operation she had at the age of 12. Eugenie also touchingly chose to invite the NHS surgeon Jan Lehovsky and his team – who performed the surgery on her – to her wedding last month.

