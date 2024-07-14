Princess Charlotte given sweet honour as she and Princess Kate congratulate Barbora Krejcikova

The Princess of Wales has congratulated tennis champion Barbora Krejcikova after she emerged victorious against Jasmine Paolini in the women's Wimbledon finals.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Barbora – who took home the crown on Day 13 – shared photos from her meeting with Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte. As the trio chatted after the men's finals, an awe-struck Charlotte could be seen holding Barbora's tennis racket. The caption read: "What an honor, Your Royal Highness."

Traditionally Princess Kate hands out the trophies, however, due to her ongoing recovery from cancer treatment, she was unable to make the tournament on Saturday, instead choosing to make her appearance on the final day of Wimbledon.

It was confirmed on Saturday that Kate would be making her first public appearance since Trooping the Colour last month.

© Getty Kate normally presents trophies at the championship

Although Kate hadn't been able to attend the tournament until Day 14, the tennis fan sent Andy Murray a touching message congratulating him on his retirement after he missed out on a final match at Wimbledon.

Taking to the official X account for the Prince and Princess of Wales, she penned: "An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C."

© Getty Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon on Sunday

The royal's expected appearance comes shortly after she missed her husband's polo match, where he raised over £1 million for charitable causes close to his heart.

In a personal update, Kate shared that she has "good days and bad days" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months".