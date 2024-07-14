Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte given sweet honour as she and Princess Kate congratulate Barbora Krejcikova
Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon© Getty

Princess Charlotte given sweet honour as she and Princess Kate congratulate Barbora Krejcikova

The Princess of Wales met with the Wimbledon ladies' champ on Sunday

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has congratulated tennis champion Barbora Krejcikova after she emerged victorious against Jasmine Paolini in the women's Wimbledon finals.

View post on X

Taking to social media on Sunday, Barbora – who took home the crown on Day 13 – shared photos from her meeting with Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte. As the trio chatted after the men's finals, an awe-struck Charlotte could be seen holding Barbora's tennis racket. The caption read: "What an honor, Your Royal Highness." 

Traditionally Princess Kate hands out the trophies, however, due to her ongoing recovery from cancer treatment, she was unable to make the tournament on Saturday, instead choosing to make her appearance on the final day of Wimbledon.

WATCH: All the times Kate was the best Wimbledon fan

It was confirmed on Saturday that Kate would be making her first public appearance since Trooping the Colour last month.

Kate Middleton holding men's trophy at Wimbledon 2023© Getty
Kate normally presents trophies at the championship

Although Kate hadn't been able to attend the tournament until Day 14, the tennis fan sent Andy Murray a touching message congratulating him on his retirement after he missed out on a final match at Wimbledon. 

Taking to the official X account for the Prince and Princess of Wales, she penned: "An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C."

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon© Getty
Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon on Sunday

The royal's expected appearance comes shortly after she missed her husband's polo match, where he raised over £1 million for charitable causes close to his heart.

In a personal update, Kate shared that she has "good days and bad days" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months".

